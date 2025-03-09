McConnell has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Hawks due to a right ankle sprain.

McConnell suffered the injury in the first quarter of Saturday's game, and it was to the same ankle that led to him missing two games in February. He will undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury, but he is in jeopardy of missing Monday's game against the Bulls. Quenton Jackson and Bennedict Mathurin will continue to see increased minutes off the bench for the rest of Saturday's game due to the absence of McConnell.