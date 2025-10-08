Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Won't return Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McConnell (hamstring) will not return to Tuesday's preseason game against the Timberwolves, Jeremiah Johnson of FanDuel Sports Network Indiana reports.
McConnell went down with the hamstring injury in the second quarter against Minnesota. The veteran guard logged only eight minutes Tuesday, finishing with seven points, two rebounds, three assists and one steal. The next chance for him to return to the floor will be Saturday against the Thunder.
