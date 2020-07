Warren posted 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three steals, two assists and two rebounds in 19 minutes during Thursday's 91-88 scrimmage win over the Trail Blazers.

Warren provided a well-rounded effort in the Pacers' first taste of competitive ball since March. Warren had five games during the regular season with at least 10 points and three steals, and the team went 4-1 in those efforts.