Pacers' T.J. Warren: All-around performance in win
Warren had 24 points (10-19 FG, 2-7 3PT, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 41 minutes during Monday's 120-115 overtime win over the Raptors.
Warren has settled himself as a dynamic scoring presence on the Pacers' offense -- he has topped the 20-point mark twice in his last three games, and he has failed to score in double digits just five times this season. He will try to extend his solid run of play Friday at Miami.
