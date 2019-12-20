Play

Pacers' T.J. Warren: Available Friday

Warren (illness) is available to play Friday against the Kings.

Warren was considered questionable due to the illness, but he'll be suiting up Friday. The 26-year-old is averaging 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.6 minutes this season, though it's possible the illness could cause a slight reduction in minutes.

