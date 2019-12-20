Pacers' T.J. Warren: Available Friday
Warren (illness) is available to play Friday against the Kings.
Warren was considered questionable due to the illness, but he'll be suiting up Friday. The 26-year-old is averaging 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.6 minutes this season, though it's possible the illness could cause a slight reduction in minutes.
More News
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...