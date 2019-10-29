Pacers' T.J. Warren: Comes up short in loss to Pistons

Warren scored 19 points (9-22 FG, 1-3 3Pt) while adding five rebounds, five steals and an assist in 38 minutes during Monday's 96-94 loss to the Pistons.

While the 26-year-old posted solid fantasy numbers, particularly on the defensive end, Warren missed two shots in the final minute that might have given the Pacers their first win of the season. The former Sun has a big role in the offense right now, but his usage will decline when Jeremy Lamb (hip) rejoins the lineup, not to mention once Victor Oladipo (knee) is finally healthy enough to suit up again.