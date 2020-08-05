Warren scored a game-high 32 points (13-17 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding three assists, three steals, two rebounds and a block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 120-109 win over the Magic.

Even with Victor Oladipo back in the lineup, Warren continued his scoring rampage. The 32 points were actually his lowest output in three games since the restart, but he's also enhanced his sudden fantasy stardom with a total of 13 blocks-plus-steals in the three contests. Warren flashed this form prior to the league shutting down, scoring 30-plus in two of his last eight games in February and early March, so while he's bound to slow down at some point, this level of production may be closer to his new normal than regression hawks might be expecting.