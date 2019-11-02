Pacers' T.J. Warren: Delivers a dud in Friday's win

Warren had three points (1-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds in 28 minutes during Friday's 102-95 win over the Cavaliers.

Warren struggled to score, which is where he typically provides his value. He has had a couple impressive performances on the defensive end through five appearances, having combined for eight steals in the previous two matchups. Nevertheless, it's more likely than not that Warren will continue struggling to make a positive statistical impact on nights when his shot isn't falling.