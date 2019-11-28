Pacers' T.J. Warren: Drops 23 in win over Jazz

Warren scored 23 points (10-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding two steals and an assist in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 121-102 win over the Jazz.

While he didn't add much else to his ledger for the evening aside from his scoring, Warren still scored 20 or more points for the second straight game and the seventh time this season. With Victor Oladipo (knee) scrimmaging and inching closer to a return, Warren may not have much time left to take advantage of his current role in the Pacers' offense.