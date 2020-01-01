Pacers' T.J. Warren: Efficient performance Tuesday
Warren ended with 21 points (9-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 115-97 victory over Philadelphia.
Warren scored all of his points during a hot first-quarter. Unfortunately, he was unable to keep it going in the latter stages. Despite cooling off, Warren still had an efficient night and has been scoring the ball well of late. Malcolm Brogdon (back) took very little part in the game and if he misses time, Warren could have the ball in his hands a little more on the offensive end.
