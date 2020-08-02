Warren scored a career-best 53 points (20-29 FG, 9-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with four rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 41 minutes during Saturday's 127-121 win over the 76ers.

Warren was absolutely dominant from start to finish, and he paced Indiana in a game where no other Pacers player even sniffed the 20-point plateau. While it's not realistic to expect these scoring outputs often, Warren continues to be a reliable offensive presence for the Pacers and could see an uptick in his usage while Domantas Sabonis remains out with a foot injury.