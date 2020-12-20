Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren said Warren (foot) practiced fully Sunday and is on track to play in Wednesday's season opener against the Knicks, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Warren looked like he could be at risk of missing time to begin the season after he was diagnosed with plantar fasciitis Dec. 10, but the forward responded well to a recent workout Friday and was cleared to increase his activity Sunday. Barring any setbacks coming out of Sunday's practice, Warren looks poised to start at small forward Wednesday, though the Pacers could monitor his minutes carefully after the foot injury sidelined him during the preseason. Warren was one of the standout performers at the NBA bubble in Orlando this summer, averaging 26.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.9 triples, 2.4 assists and 1.7 steals in 37.6 minutes per game over his 10 appearances.