Warren (foot) is expected to play during Saturday's matchup against the Lakers, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Despite a sore right foot, Warren is expected to take the court. He crashed back to earth during Thursday's game against the Suns while being guarded by Mikal Bridges, posting just 16 points on 20 shots. That said, in the bubble as a whole, he's still averaging an impressive 33.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.8 blocks.