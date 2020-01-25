Pacers' T.J. Warren: Explodes for 33 points

Warren produced 33 points (14-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2-3 FT), five rebounds, four steals, two assists and a block across 35 minutes in Friday's 129-118 win over the Warriors,

The Warriors chose to apply extra pressure on Domantas Sabonis but leaving Warren open to inflict damage ended up being the final result of that strategy. warren followed up one of his worst totals of the year against the Jazz with 25 points against Phoenix along with tonight's stuffed stat line. Warren's a consistent scorer but his performance in the ancillary categories fluctuates, which caps his value as a fantasy prospect.