Pacers' T.J. Warren: Explodes for 33 points
Warren produced 33 points (14-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2-3 FT), five rebounds, four steals, two assists and a block across 35 minutes in Friday's 129-118 win over the Warriors,
The Warriors chose to apply extra pressure on Domantas Sabonis but leaving Warren open to inflict damage ended up being the final result of that strategy. warren followed up one of his worst totals of the year against the Jazz with 25 points against Phoenix along with tonight's stuffed stat line. Warren's a consistent scorer but his performance in the ancillary categories fluctuates, which caps his value as a fantasy prospect.
More News
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.