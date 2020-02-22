Pacers' T.J. Warren: Fills stat sheet in win
Warren (back) racked up 27 points (10-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 106-98 win at the Knicks.
Warren was deemed available for Indiana's first game after the All-Star break, and he showed no ill effects of the back problem that was bothering him during the break. Warren already missed three games earlier this month, but he has looked impressive after coming back. He averages 25.8 points (on 66.2 percent shooting from the field), 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game in his last four games.
