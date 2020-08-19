Warren scored 22 points (9-18 FG, 4-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, four steals and three assists in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 113-101 Game 1 loss against the Heat.

Warren topped the 30-point plateau in four of the six seeding games he played, so the fact that he was one of the top scorers for Indiana in this game shouldn't be surprising -- the absence of Domantas Sabonis (foot) and the question mark over Victor Oladipo (eye) and his availability for Game 2 could lead into an even higher usage rate for the small forward Thursday.