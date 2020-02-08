Pacers' T.J. Warren: Has yet to clear concussion protocol
Warren remains in concussion protocol ahead of Saturday's tilt with the Pelicans, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Until an official decision is made, Warren will remain questionable Saturday. He's been sidelined from the past three contests due to concussion-like symptoms.
