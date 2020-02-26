Pacers' T.J. Warren: Helps shred Hornets

Warren racked up 19 points (9-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 27 minutes Tuesday, as the Pacers beat the Hornets 119-80.

Warren has now shot 41-of-62 for 94 points in four games against Charlotte this season. He hit his first seven attempts Tuesday and may have been in store for a boom if the Pacers weren't cruising to a blowout victory. Warren is perhaps the most direct beneficiary fantasy-wise to Jeremy Lamb's season-ending ACL tear. Currently averaging 18.5 points per game this season, Warren is a candidate to reach the 20 PPG mark by season's end.