Pacers' T.J. Warren: Huge second half spurs Pacers

Warren had 36 points (15-24 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five boards, three assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes of a 115-104 win against the Hornets on Monday.

Warren scored a season-high while leading all scorers in the game. The N.C. State product did most of his damage in the second half, pouring in 30 points to help the Pacers race away with the win. It was his seventh consecutive game scoring in double digits as one of the Pacers main scoring options. He'll face the Heat on Wednesday.