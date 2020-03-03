Pacers' T.J. Warren: Keeps hot streak alive
Warren delivered 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Monday's 116-111 win at San Antonio.
Warren has been sizzling hot since returning from a three-game absence in mid-February. Over his last nine games, the small forward is averaging 21.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, while shooting an impressive 61.0 percent from the field. Those numbers might be unsustainable in a long-term scenario, but there's no question he's been one of Indiana's most producitve players of late.
