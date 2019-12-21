Pacers' T.J. Warren: Leads way with 23 points

Warren amassed 23 points (10-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds, an assist and a steal in 29 minutes during Friday's win over the Kings.

Warren topped 20 points for the 12th time this year, though he was unable to provide owners with much else. Importantly, it was good to see Warren get back on track with his three-point shot as the 26-year-old had drained just three-of-15 looks from distance over his past five games. The North Carolina State product's had a fantastic season scoring the ball and is averaging 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 threes and 1.1 steals in 32.6 minutes per game while shooting 49.9 percent from the field, 37.1 percent from three and 82.3 percent from the line.