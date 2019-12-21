Pacers' T.J. Warren: Leads way with 23 points
Warren amassed 23 points (10-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds, an assist and a steal in 29 minutes during Friday's win over the Kings.
Warren topped 20 points for the 12th time this year, though he was unable to provide owners with much else. Importantly, it was good to see Warren get back on track with his three-point shot as the 26-year-old had drained just three-of-15 looks from distance over his past five games. The North Carolina State product's had a fantastic season scoring the ball and is averaging 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 threes and 1.1 steals in 32.6 minutes per game while shooting 49.9 percent from the field, 37.1 percent from three and 82.3 percent from the line.
More News
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...