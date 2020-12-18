Coach Nate Bjorkgren said Warren (foot) looked "great" in Friday's workout, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Warren will miss all of the preseason due to plantar fasciitis, and his status for the regular-season opener Wednesday against the Knicks is murky after he was deemed week-to-week on Dec. 10. It's an encouraging sign that his workout went well Friday, and we'll likely continue to receive updates as the opener draws closer.
