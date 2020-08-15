Warren (foot) was selected to the All-Bubble First Team on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

With Domantas Sabonis (foot) sidelined indefinitely, Warren took it upon himself to be a driving force of the Pacers' offense. In his six seeding game appearances, he averaged 31.0 points on 21.3 shots, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks in 36.7 minutes. A foot injury kept Warren out of Indiana's final two games, and it's not immediately clear if he'll be available for Tuesday's playoff opener against the Heat.