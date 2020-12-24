Warren (foot) started and posted five points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist in 23 minutes Wednesday in the Pacers' 121-107 win over the Knicks.

Warren looked unlikely to make it back for opening night after he was deemed week-to-week Dec. 10 due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot, but he worked hard to gain clearance for Wednesday's contest. Unfortunately, the 27-year-old didn't look quite right in his return from the injury, which likely explains why he played five fewer minutes than any other starter. Assuming Warren came out of the opener free of any setbacks, he should show improved form in future contests, so fantasy managers outside of the shallowest formats shouldn't be looking to drop him after the poor outing.