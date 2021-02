Warren (foot) has been cleared to begin his rehab but isn't close to participating in on-court drills, Tony East of the West Indianapolis Community News reports.

While it's positive news that Warren is getting into his rehab, it doesn't appear as though he'll be returning anytime soon. "I don't think he's close to being on the court yet," stated head coach Nate Bjorkgren. Expect the Pacers to provide updates on Warren as he clears certain hurdles in his rehab.