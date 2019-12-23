Pacers' T.J. Warren: Off night versus Bucks
Warren managed nine points (4-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one block in 26 minutes during Sunday's 117-89 loss to the Bucks.
Warren couldn't get anything going in this one, and he failed to make an impact on either end of the floor. When Warren isn't scoring he's simply not a useful option for fantasy purposes, and he has been held to single digits in two of his last four appearances. Still, the 26-year-old forward is solid enough to hold value in most formats.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...