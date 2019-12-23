Pacers' T.J. Warren: Off night versus Bucks

Warren managed nine points (4-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one block in 26 minutes during Sunday's 117-89 loss to the Bucks.

Warren couldn't get anything going in this one, and he failed to make an impact on either end of the floor. When Warren isn't scoring he's simply not a useful option for fantasy purposes, and he has been held to single digits in two of his last four appearances. Still, the 26-year-old forward is solid enough to hold value in most formats.