Warren (foot) will not play Wednesday against the Rockets.

Warren has been fighting a foot injury lately, but Wednesday's contest is the first he'll miss as a result of it. His absence will be a major blow to the Pacers' offensive gameplan, as, in the bubble, he's averaging 31.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks in 36.7 minutes. In Warren's absence, Justin Holiday, Doug McDermott and JaKarr Sampson could be in line for increased minutes.