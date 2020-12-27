Warren notched 23 points (10-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 27 minutes in Saturday's win over the Bulls.

Warren led Indiana in scoring with 23 points and delivered a performance in line with his pre-season expectations, as he scored just five points while making just two of his eight shots in the season opener. Warren's scoring figures might lie between the high teens and low twenties, but he should be one of the Pacers' most reliable scoring threats on a game-to-game basis moving forward. He'll have a tougher matchup Sunday against the Celtics.