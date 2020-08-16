Warren (foot) took part in Sunday's practice, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

After missing each of the last two games against the Rockets on Wednesday and the Heat on Friday, Warren was able to join the team for practice on Sunday. Despite the team having not made a decision yet regarding his status for Tuesday's playoff game against the Heat, the news of his participation in practice certainly bodes well for the bubble star's availability. Be sure to monitor Warren's status as tipoff approaches.