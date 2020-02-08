Pacers' T.J. Warren: Playing, starting Saturday
Warren (concussion) will play and start Saturday's game against the Pelicans.
Warren has missed the past three games, but he's gone through concussion protocol and is set to return. In his six appearances at home since January, he's averaging 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 assists in 32.7 minutes.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.