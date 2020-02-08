Play

Pacers' T.J. Warren: Playing, starting Saturday

Warren (concussion) will play and start Saturday's game against the Pelicans.

Warren has missed the past three games, but he's gone through concussion protocol and is set to return. In his six appearances at home since January, he's averaging 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 assists in 32.7 minutes.

