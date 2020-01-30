Pacers' T.J. Warren: Pops for game-high 25

Warren scored a game-high 25 points (10-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding four rebounds, two steals and an assist in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 115-106 overtime win over the Bulls.

It's the third time in the last four games Warren has scored 25 or more points. The Pacers' offense welcomed back Victor Oladipo on Wednesday, and once he's up to speed and playing a full complement of minutes the usage rates of other players like Warren will likely drop, but in the short term he should remain a key part of the Indiana attack. Warren is averaging 19.8 points, 4.0 boards, 1.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 threes through 14 games in January.