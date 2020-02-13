Pacers' T.J. Warren: Pours in 35 in win
Warren scored a game-high 35 points (16-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, four steals and an assist in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 118-111 win over the Bucks.
It was the 26-year-old's best scoring effort since he dropped 36 on the Hornets on Jan. 6. Warren appears to be back in top form after missing three games with a concussion, averaging 25.3 points, 4.0 boards, 2.3 steals, 1.3 threes and 1.0 assists in the last three contests.
