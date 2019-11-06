Pacers' T.J. Warren: Pours in team-high 33 in OT loss
Warren scored 33 points (15-18 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 122-120 overtime loss to the Hornets.
It was his best scoring effort yet as a Pacer, although his ultra-efficient performance ended up going for naught. Warren has popped for 20 or more points in three of the last four games, and with the Indiana roster hit hard by injuries, the 26-year-old forward figures to continue seeing high usage.
