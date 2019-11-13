Pacers' T.J. Warren: Puts game on ice in third quarter

Warren scored a game-high 23 points (10-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 111-85 rout of the Thunder.

Indiana headed into halftime leading by 10, but Warren made sure the outcome wasn't in doubt with a big third quarter, popping for 11 of his 23 points. It's the fourth time in the last six games the 26-year-old forward has scored 20 or more, and he's averaging 18.5 PPG for the surprising Pacers while shooting a career-high 53.0 percent from the floor.