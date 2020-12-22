Warren (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks but is expected to play, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.
The 27-year-old was able to take part in the past three practices, so it appears the injury designation is just the Pacers expressing caution. Barring a setback, Warren should be in the lineup for Wednesday's season opener.
