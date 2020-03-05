Pacers' T.J. Warren: Questionable Friday vs. Bulls

Warren is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Bulls due to a left leg laceration that required stitches, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Warren has emerged from Wednesday's loss to the Bucks with a leg injury, and it's possible he misses his first game since Feb. 7. With Malcolm Brogdon (hip) doubtful, Warren's presence is especially important. If he ends up sidelined, Doug McDermott (toe) -- also questionable -- and Edmond Sumner could see extra run.