Pacers' T.J. Warren: Questionable Friday
Warren has an illness and is questionable for Friday's game against the Kings.
The Pacers could be down both Warren and Jeremy Lamb (groin) for Friday's matchup. If that ends up being the case, Doug McDermott, Justin Holiday and Edmond Sumner are strong candidates to see extra action on the wing.
