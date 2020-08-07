Warren is questionable Saturday against the Lakers due to a sore right foot.

With Myles Turner (ankle) also questionable, the Pacers could get thinned out quickly. Warren has driven the team's offense in the bubble, averaging 33.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.8 blocks in 38.5 minutes. If he ends up sidelined, Edmond Sumner and JaKarr Sampson could see additional minutes.