Pacers' T.J. Warren: Questionable vs. Mavericks

Warren (lower leg) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Mavericks, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Warren may be able to return Sunday following a one-game absence due to a lower left leg laceration. His presence is especially important in the immediate future given that Malcolm Brogdon (quad) is in for an extended absence, Victor Oladipo (knee) is questionable and Doug McDermott (toe) is doubtful for Sunday.