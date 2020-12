Coach Nate Bjorkgren said Warren (foot) is "good to go" for Wednesday's season opener against the Knicks, Tony East of the West Indianapolis Community News reports.

Warren was considered questionable for Wednesday's contest, but he never appeared to be in serious danger of sitting out. Warren is coming off a career year for the Pacers after averaging 19.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.9 minutes while shooting 53.6 percent from the field last season.