Warren posted 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt) and five rebounds across 28 minutes in Monday's 114-92 loss to the Heat.

It was only a matter of time before we saw a course correction for Warren, and it spelled sweet revenge for Jimmy Butler, who guarded him for most of the game. After their aggressive exchange that resulted in a double technical and Warren's ejection earlier in the season, their rematch was highly anticipated, Butler came out the clear victor on Monday. Before Monday's game, Warren led all scorers in bubble play with an average of 34.8 points per game, and this achievement shouldn't be ignored, but the resurgence of Victor Oladipo is going to cut into this production as the Pacers enter the playoffs.