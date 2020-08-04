Warren scored 34 points (14-26 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and added 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals and four blocks in Monday's 111-100 win over Washington.

Warren did it all for the Pacers and helped the team take over the game in the second quarter and never look back. He's now amassed 87 points in just two games since the NBA resumed play. It wasn't all scoring for the 26-year-old though, as he turned in his first double-double of the entire season with the effort.