Pacers' T.J. Warren: Scores 10 in Pacers debut
Warren (hip) finished with 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), a rebound and a block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Pistons.
Warren wasn't able to contribute much beyond scoring in Wednesday's season opener against Detroit. In addition, he took a nasty fall midway through the third quarter, leaving briefly before returning for the fourth quarter. Warren was diagnosed with a hip bruise and although he stated that he'll play Saturday against Cleveland, his status ahead of the game should be monitored.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...