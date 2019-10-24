Pacers' T.J. Warren: Scores 10 in Pacers debut

Warren (hip) finished with 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), a rebound and a block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Pistons.

Warren wasn't able to contribute much beyond scoring in Wednesday's season opener against Detroit. In addition, he took a nasty fall midway through the third quarter, leaving briefly before returning for the fourth quarter. Warren was diagnosed with a hip bruise and although he stated that he'll play Saturday against Cleveland, his status ahead of the game should be monitored.