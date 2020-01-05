Pacers' T.J. Warren: Scores 17 points against Hawks
Warren had 17 points (5-14 FG, 2-4 3PT, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-111 loss at Atlanta.
Warren extended his solid scoring streak, and he has now topped the 15-point plateau in seven of his last eight games. The small forward is averaging 18.8 points on 50.9 percent shooting from the field and 39.4 percent from deep, and he should remain as one of Indiana's main scoring threats moving forward.
