Pacers' T.J. Warren: Scores 17 points

Warren had 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3PT, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 116-105 win at the Bulls.

Warren bounced back nicely after scoring just three points against the Heat earlier this week, and now he has topped the 15-point plateau in eight of his last nine contests. He has been a reliable scoring threat for the Pacers all season long, but he seems to have taken a step forward of late and is averaging 19.3 points while shooting 52.8 percent from the field during that nine-game stretch. He will try to extend this solid run of play Monday at home against the 76ers.