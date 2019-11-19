Pacers' T.J. Warren: Scores 19 points in win
Warren recorded 19 points (6-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 115-86 win over the Nets.
As teammates drop left and right due to injury, Warren has been a consistent scoring presence for the Pacers. He's seen at least 30 minutes in 12 of his 14 appearances, taking 12-plus shot attempts in each of those contests. Warren is also providing solid fantasy value as a defender, racking up 1.3 steals per game, which will be a career high for him if he maintains it.
