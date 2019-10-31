Pacers' T.J. Warren: Scores 20 points in Wednesday's win

Warren had 20 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three steals, and one assist in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 118-108 win over the Nets.

Warren has rebounded following two subpar showings to begin the season, combining for 39 points, eight boards, eight steals, and two dimes across the last two tilts. Warren has earned at least 34 minutes in all four games to begin the year, and while he's still unproven in most non-scoring categories, he has at least turned up his intensity on the defensive end.