Warren went for 20 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Sunday's 118-111 scrimmage win over the Mavericks.

Warren paced the team in scoring while matching Victor Oladipo and Malcolm Brogdon for the team high in minutes. With Domantas Sabonis (foot) in danger of missing the remainder of the season, Warren will almost certainly be among those asked to pick up the slack offensively.