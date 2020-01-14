Pacers' T.J. Warren: Scores 21 versus 76ers
Warren went for 21 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two assists, two steals, two blocks and one rebound in 37 minutes during Monday's 101-95 win over the 76ers.
Warren was efficient offensively while holding his own defensively. He helped spark the comeback victory with an impressive third quarter and earned a team high minute total, and Warren will look to keep it rolling during Wednesday's bout with the Timberwolves.
