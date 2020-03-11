Pacers' T.J. Warren: Scores 22 to go with five boards

Warren had 22 points (9-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and five rebounds in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 114-111 loss to the Celtics.

Warren was solid from a scoring perspective and provided some help on the glass. However, he didn't contribute anything in terms of assists, steals or blocks and committed three turnovers. Warren continues to be a consistent source of points, but his production in most of the other counting stat categories usually leaves plenty to be desired.